Shop Aromatic, Elegant Products at Floramye

San Francisco–based beauty brand Floramye has opened its first brick-and-mortar location at The Lark Creek Shops in Larkspur. Founded in 2019 by Allison Tryk, who took the name from a French perfumery of the 1920s, the light and bright shop features an oversized dried floral hanging arrangement, crisp, white walls and handwoven floor coverings.

Along with the brand’s own product line made with certified organic hemp extract, essential oils and botanicals (all contained in sustainable canisters made of recycled Italian glass and wooden lids), the boutique carries items from other brands including cannabis incense by Allume and natural rose glycolic gel by Monastery Made. “We are always playing with ingredients and testing new ideas,” says Tryk of the brand that also gives back a portion of the profits from sales to benefit mental health nonprofit organizations. The newest release is the CBD-and-antioxidant-rich Celestial Dew facial mask kit and a cruelty-free vegan powder mask with a jade mixing bowl and brush.