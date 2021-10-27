The Science of Sturm in Miami

German skincare expert Dr. Barbara Sturm has found a Florida home for her Dr. Barbara Sturm Molecular Cosmetics product line and cutting-edge facial treatments. The sleek Design District space was designed by German architect Tobias Freytag (who also happens to be Dr. Sturm’s brother) and showcases two facial treatment rooms, two express treatment rooms and brightly colored arches hand-painted by Miami’s Bradley Theodore throughout.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in Miami in the past 20 years, and I have so many friends there,” says Dr. Sturm. “I love the energy of the city.” Spa services that are offered include six facials, including the luxurious Super Anti-Aging Facial, famed Instant Glow Facial and Men’s Facial, along with light therapy and scalp massages.

Dr. Sturm’s less-is-more philosophy is on display here in the interiors as well as in her much-lauded, science-based product line (fans include Gwyneth Paltrow, Bella Hadid and Kate Moss) with bestsellers like her Face Cream, Sun Drops and Hyaluronic Serum.