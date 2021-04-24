Menin Development Opens Delray Beach Market in Florida - DuJour

For years, Delray Beach had been the little sister of neighboring Palm Beach. But in the last decade, it has been transformed into a glittery cultural hub for both locals and visitors. A number of the most revered outposts along Atlantic Avenue are thanks to Menin Development, the Delray Beach–based, privately owned developer and manager of commercial real estate properties. The company has had its feet firmly planted in luxury hospitality since CEO and founder Craig Menin opened its doors in 1985; today, it is bringing a real estate–focused mindset to the revitalization of Delray Beach.

One of the largest local businesses slated to open this weekend is the Delray Beach Market. Designed by Jose Gonzalez, principal of award-winning Gonzalez Architects, this $60 million, 150,000-square-foot immersive culinary experience features 24 curated regional and local vendors, interactive murals and sculptures, a mezzanine with an exhibition kitchen, lounge area, bar and stage and an underground lounge. Menin has devoted roughly 40 percent of the space to what the company calls “Florida’s largest food court,” with accompanying restaurants and a brewery. The Delray Beach Market is ready to truly bridge the city’s community through food and culture.

On May 20, the South Beach Wine & Food Festival will be hosting an event for the first time in Delray Beach, happening at the Market.

“We have a unique opportunity to create memorable experiences for the city in a variety of ways,” says Menin. “With the innovative food concept and interior of Lionfish, the incredible accessibility and immersion of food, art and culture of Delray Beach Market, the fresh steakhouse twist of Avalon and the architectural and design-focused boutique hotel concept of The Ray, we are invigorating the city further and creating job growth along the way.”