Spanish luxury house Loewe’s latest retail space to open on the West Coast perfectly encapsulates the brand’s flair for weaving fashion, art and design together. The 1,500-square-foot boutique at South Coast Plaza showcases the breadth of the brand’s men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and accessories. Pierre Jeanneret chairs upholstered in shocking purple, glass display cases, graphic floor coverings and green tiled walls adorn the space, and creative director Jonathan Anderson has also curated a selection of paintings, sculptures and furniture for the boutique.

Lifestyle brand Stoney Clover Lane is rooted in whimsy and self-expression, making it a welcome addition to Newport Beach. From Palm Beach to East Hampton, the brand’s co-founders, Kendall and Libby Glazer, always design their boutiques to mirror the location’s identity. Stoney Clover Lane’s first West Coast brick-and-mortar at the Lido Marina Village flawlessly captures the essence of the area’s laid-back beach culture. The 1,200-square-foot boutique showcases a dreamy pink-and-white color palette, rattan furniture and light fixtures and surfboards hanging on the wall. Customers can shop exclusive merchandise and work with the in-store customization specialist and seamstress to design their dream products.

Fendi’s new men’s boutique at South Coast Plaza boasts natural, tropical design elements like leaf-patterned wallpaper and rattan wall coverings. The 600-square-foot retail space is splashed with pops of bright green and yellow with gold metal accents and striped carpet. Fendi’s Roman heritage is distinctly represented through the brand’s iconic logo on the latest menswear, shoes, bags and leather accessories.

Italian linen wear brand 120% Lino has opened at South Coast Plaza just in time for the warmer months. The fashion label makes clothes fabricated from natural linen and has stores in cities from Nantucket to Palm Beach. With whitewashed wood, white metal furniture and linen accents, the boutiques are truly a reflection of the natural, breathable fabrics they showcase. The boutique sells clothing for men and women as well as a new line of chic accessories from the brand’s collaboration with Italian accessories line Rosantica.