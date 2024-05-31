One Of North America’s 50 Best Bars Is in Grand Cayman

View the gallery

Library by the Sea at Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa in Grand Cayman is more than just a bar for hotel guests–it is a world-class cocktail destination. The mixology team has combined their passion for science, hospitality and innovation to create a thoughtful menu that wows. In their dedicated drink lab, they transform local, seasonal ingredients that form the basis for the bar’s literature-inspired cocktails. This April, Library by the Sea was named the 35th best bar in North America by North America’s 50 Best Bars and received the esteemed London Essence Best New Opening Award, as well as recognition as a top 10 regional honoree for Tales of The Cocktail’s, Spirited Awards 2024 for the Best International Hotel Bar–Latin America & Caribbean. Library by the Sea’s second and brand-new edition of its cocktail menu features an organized contents page with sections ranging from Nostalgia (think a cocktail inspired by The Little Prince served in a handmade asteroid), Sci-Fi Fantasy (featuring series such as The Witcher and Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy), and Crime Fiction (featuring cocktails inspired by books with ties to Grand Cayman, including Proof and The Firm). The Arts & Culture section pays homage to significant cultural figures like Frida Kahlo and Josephine Baker, and the formation of Jamaican Ska music in the 1950s. The Red Rooster cocktail in this section features a QR code on its coaster linking to a special Spotify playlist with artists of that era, such as Bob Marley and Derek Morgan. Finally, the Rare & First Editions section includes splurge-worthy libations like, The Three Musketeers cocktail, which is made from a delightful blend of 1840 Maison Rouge Dinard Grand Champagne cognac, 1930 Pere Magloire calvados, 1964 Old Grand-Dad bourbon, Foursquare Touchstone rum, 1950 Carpano Punt e Mes, 1951 Meletti anisetta, 1938 Cherry Heering, 1930 J&B dry Curaçao and 1960 Drambuie, offering a rich and robust flavor profile perfect for those seeking a sophisticated drink experience.