Caviar Kaspia Pops Up In Aspen

This winter season, Parisian institution Caviar Kaspia makes its Aspen debut with The Snow Lodge. Following a soft opening during Snow Polo, hosting special guests including Colman Domingo, Mikey Madison, Nacho Figueras, Brooks Nader, and more, the brand debuted a formal dining experience, paired with The Jade Room’s lounge. Since 1927, Caviar Kaspia has embodied Parisian elegance and culinary indulgence from its home at 17 Place de la Madeleine. The wood-paneled walls, turquoise-blue linens and intimate dining room have hosted everyone from from Hemingway and Picasso to Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Lenny Kravitz, Naomi Campbell and many more. “Aspen has always shared Kaspia’s spirit—elegant, festive and international,” says Ramón MacCrohon, CEO of Groupe Kaspia. “Together with Jayma Cardoso and her incredible team, we’re creating an immersive experience that unites Kaspia’s Parisian soul with the energy and creativity of The Snow Lodge.”

The restaurant and lounge were designed by architect Antonio Di Oronzo of Bluarch, merging the best of The Jade Room with the spirit of Caviar Kaspia. “Ever since we opened The Snow Lodge in Aspen five years ago, it has been my dream to collaborate with Caviar Kaspia, and finally the stars have aligned,” says Jayma Cardoso, The Snow Lodge’s founder. “They’re perfect for Aspen—the product, the lifestyle, the brand ethos. It’s so Aspen.” This season, Thorsun founder George Sotelo shepherded this collaboration, and is a partner through his new agency, Studio Sotelo. The Snow Lodge’s culinary team traveled to Paris to train under MacCrohon, to bring the magic of Paris to The Rockies. Guests can expect Caviar Kaspia’s signature dishes including a baked potato crowned with caviar, smoked-salmon blinis as well as new menu items: rösti crusted caviar pizza and grilled cheese with caviar.