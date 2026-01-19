How To Do St Barths Right

David Zipkin is an instrument-rated pilot and co-founder and chief commercial officer of beloved airline Tradewind Aviation. Tradewind’s Caribbean network delivers premium scheduled service to many of the region’s most sought-after destinations, combining year-round routes with seasonal service to provide seamless, comfortable access throughout the Eastern Caribbean In St Barths specifically, Tradewind operates year-round service from San Juan (SJU) and Antigua (ANU), with additional seasonal flights from St Thomas (STT), ensuring consistent and convenient connectivity to SBH. In San Juan, travelers can enjoy Tradewind’s exclusive private lounge. Zipkin is always on the move but the French island of St Barths has been a mainstay for over 20 years. He spends three months a year on the island. So, we thought who better to give us the scoop on what keeps him—and many others—coming back year after year.

What do you love about St Barths?

St Barths combines Caribbean beauty with a safe and distinctly French lifestyle—something you don’t really get anywhere else. It may be known for its luxury experiences but it also offers a laid back and low-key lifestyle if you’re not into the party scene. It has dozens of small, pristine beaches each with its own personality— and amazing outdoor adventures like the hikes to Colombier beach and natural pools.

How has it changed over the past decade?

The last decade has seen rapid and significant investment into the hotels, villas and restaurants—which now offer the best of the best in hospitality. We have seen a shift in some cases from local to mainland France/large company ownership, but in most cases they have done a great job at retaining the essence of St Barths.

Favorite place to….stay?

Eden Rock

Favorite place to….dine?

Lunch at Gypsea Beach or Fish Corner

Dinner at Bonito, Tamarin or Eddy’s

Favorite place to….party?

Nikki Beach

Favorite beach?

Saline Beach

Favorite activity?

Kitesurfing in Grand cul de sac or the new Padel club, Le Domane Padel, in St Jean

Best way to get around?

Defender

People you see while you’re there?

A mix of full-time local and seasonal-based friends

What are your off-the-beaten path local haunts?

Rent a car and explore—Saline beach, Gouverner Beach, Colombier beach (with the two different hikes to get there), natural pools. Grab a drink at the new Casa Coloniale on the harbor, or even the surf bar Sayolita. Have dinner at Eddy’s for local fare and an old school Caribbean vibe.