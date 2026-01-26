Room Request! Terranea

Perched above the Pacific Ocean on a dramatic stretch of the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea Resort unfolds across 102 acres of coastal bluffland where ocean views feel endless and the pace of Los Angeles fades fast. Just 30 minutes from LAX, the Mediterranean-inspired retreat offers a rare sense of remove—think cliff-top sunsets over Catalina Island, garden-lined pathways to a secluded cove, and accommodations that range from sun-washed guest rooms to expansive ocean-view casitas and villas. With an award-winning spa fresh off a $4.5 million renovation, multiple pools (including an adults-only enclave), destination dining set against the sea, and experiences that stretch from falconry to coastal trail hikes, Terranea delivers the kind of polished escape that feels both restorative and unmistakably Californian.

DuJour spoke with Nick Untermann, the general manager at Terranea to learn what continues to make this oceanfront retreat one of Southern California’s most coveted stays.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The Premier Ocean View Casita Suites, with particularly high demand for Casita buildings 24–27 and 31–32, which are ideally positioned closest to the coastline.

What makes it so special?

Set directly along the shoreline, these Casitas offer a rare sense of proximity to the ocean; guests can step onto their private terrace and hear the waves below. They also feature some of the property’s most coveted sunrise and sunset views. First-floor Casitas are especially sought after, as they open directly onto the grass, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor experience that feels both private and residential.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

From $3,000

What’s your favorite design element on property?

Terranea was designed by Hill Glazier Architects, known for creating some of the most beautiful resorts in the country. Every angle, curve and vantage point across the property is intentional. Paired with our meticulously maintained landscaping and the natural drama of the Pacific Ocean and Channel Islands, the resort offers visually stunning moments at every turn.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

Our lesser-known experiences are often some of the most memorable, like ocean adventures that connect guests directly with our marine environment, or private chef dinners in our villas and casitas. Our Lexus Drive Program offers guests complimentary use of a Lexus vehicle for the day—a rarity among luxury resorts.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

The Vanderlip Suite and the Shearwater Suite are extraordinary. Their sweeping 180-degree, unobstructed ocean views are among the most breathtaking on the California coast. These suites epitomize luxury, serenity and a sense of arrival.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

Terranea is one of the only true destination resorts in Southern California, offering world-class spa and wellness, championship golf, ocean activities, award-winning dining, luxury accommodations, and 102 acres of coastal beauty. No other Southern California resort replicates the full breadth and scale of what Terranea offers.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Terranea sits on the historic site of Marineland, the original SeaWorld and one of California’s most iconic ocean-themed parks, adding a nostalgic and storied layer to our coastal setting.