Embrace a Bit of Reinvigorated Bohemian Bliss Out East

A weekend getaway to Montauk undoubtedly includes a visit to the Surf Lodge, the boutique hotel and restaurant on Long Island’s eastern tip. Since opening the beachy-chic mainstay in 2008, Brazilian entrepreneur Jayma Cardoso has established the outpost as a must-visit for its concert series that has hosted musicians like Willie Nelson and Leon Bridges over the years. “I originally envisioned the Surf Lodge as a small posada, like the ones in Brazil,” says Cardoso. “I love the small and private feel of being in what feels like someone’s home.” But it has been 10 years since the rooms had been renovated, and after closing for a few short months at the start of summer due to the pandemic, Cardoso decided it was time to give the guestrooms

an upgrade.

“It was the perfect time to rethink our rooms and spaces for a new era. In the past, I thought of our rooms as barefoot-chic surf shack rooms—a place to change from your swimsuit to a cute outfit for dinners, parties and concerts. The new rooms are more for working and spending time in them.”

Cardoso tapped designer Kimberly Bevan of Denton House Design Studio to reinvigorate the hotel’s bohemian spirit and add more functionality to each room. Bevan is the chief designer for Mike Meldman’s Discovery Land Company, which operates private residential clubs in Cabo San Lucas, the Bahamas and Maui, among others. “I was a huge fan of her work long before meeting her,” Cardoso says. “I’ve never been so lucky, I don’t think anyone but Kimberly could have pulled this job off.” Bevan selected beachy Serena & Lily pieces and sourced local carpenters to craft daybeds, bed frames, desks and closets. “Now, people need a place to work. And we never had closets before–just hooks for your board shorts and beach hat!”

So what’s Cardoso’s favorite room on the property? “Room 21, because it features original art from Jonah Freeman and Justin Lowe and it feels very special staying there.” Gallerist Max Levai curated the art for the rooms.

With upgraded amenities and a refreshed design, the Surf Lodge will remain open later this year so guests can enjoy the fall.