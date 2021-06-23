A Perfect Hamptons Day

Elliman real estate brokers William Metzger and Julie Pinkwater moved full-time to their Wainscott home two years ago and never looked back. “As a married couple in this business, we have incredible chemistry and joy in what we do,” says Pinkwater. “Our clients feel this and feel that we are sharing our personal lives and our own Hamptons experience with them. We build long-term relationships with our clients, they become friends, and therefore finding them that great place is very important to us.” The duo likes connecting personally as well as professionally with their clients. “We’re not looking for a transactional relationship,” says Metzger. “We want intimacy with our clients that inspires trust, openness and fun. Buying a Hamptons home should be fun!” The power couple, who have three grown children, share their favorite East End haunts and sporty activities when they’re not showing homes.

Farm Stands

Pike Farms in Sagaponack has hands-down the best tomatoes and corn anywhere; Round Swamp Farm (in Bridgehampton, East Hampton and Montauk) has incredible baked goods (their Oatmeal Crunchies are like crack), homemade jams, jellies, great prepared foods and lovely produce.

Food Shops

Breadzilla in Wainscott for the Gruyère cheese bread, granola and the BLT with cheese and the blackened salmon sandwiches. Cavaniola’s Gourmet Cheese Shop (in Sag Harbor and Amagansett) has a truly amazing variety of cheeses along with olive oils, vinegars and other condiments. Red Horse Market in East Hampton is a great butcher shop and they make delicious pizzas.

Flowers

Ovando Flowers in Southampton has really interesting and dramatically different floral arrangements and terrariums.

Restaurants

Almond for mac and cheese, Buddhaberry for frozen yogurt, Pierre’s for the burger, Iacono Farm for heirloom eggs and the best chicken ever.

Wine

The Wölffer Estate winery is so beautiful. We love to sit on the outdoor patios, enjoy wine or cider and look out over the vineyard.

Activities

We have just about every backyard game ever made, but our favorites are badminton, KanJam, Ladder Ball, and nighttime bocce with light-up balls. We love biking from our house to Lazy Point, where we can see across Napeague Harbor to the Walking Dunes Trail. We take the dogs for a truly unique hour-long hike over there! If we’ve got the time and legs for it, we head further east on Old Montauk Highway to Montauk Lighthouse. We try to leave time for lunch at Lobster Roll or the Clam Bar. There are amazing trails around East Hampton airport that I ride with my son, and we’ve done sections of the Paumanok Path, a 125-mile hiking/biking trail. We enjoy kayaking off of West Neck Point Road in Southampton and we also keep a 16-foot Hobie Cat on Havens Beach in Sag Harbor.