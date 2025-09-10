Biologique Recherche Makes Its NYC Debut

Biologique Recherche has opened its first East Coast pop-up store in SoHo, located at 132 Greene Street, offering the brand’s full skincare range and exclusive Skin Instant Lab, a skin diagnostic tool designed to take an in-depth snapshot of clients’ skin and monitor changes over time. The product line, adored by Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, is also celebrating the reinvention of its iconic VIP O2 range, which was created to support skin oxygenation in conditions where it is compromised, particularly in urban environments exposed to pollution and oxidative stress. Founded in 1998 by the brand’s co-founder Yvan Allouche, the reformulated VIP O2 range includes Lait VIP 02 Active Cleansing Milk, Masque VIP 02 Active Moisturizing Mask, Crème VIP 02 Active Moisturizing Cream and Crème Contour Des Yeaux VIP 02 Active Hydrating Eye Contour Cream. This new generation of oxygenating skincare incorporates an exclusive, patented complex opening a new avenue of exploration into the understanding of oxygen’s role within the skin’s ecosystem. By optimizing cellular oxygenation of the epidermis, VIP O2 supports the skin’s metabolism, producing the energy essential for skin hydration, radiance and texture.