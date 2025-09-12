Margaux Celebrates 10 Years

View the gallery

Margaux, the Spanish-made footwear brand redefining style and comfort, proudly marks its 10-year anniversary with new ballet flat, The Fonteyn. The Fonteyn carries forward the brand’s signatures, from its adjustable cord bow and 5 mm foam-padded insole to its use of luxurious materials (supple Italian nappa leathers, velvets, satins and suedes), while introducing modern updates. A subtly squared-off toe and slightly higher rise create a fresh silhouette with an attitude all its own. The Fonteyn comes in 16 distinct variations including rich neutrals, jewel-toned satins, luxe metallics and animal prints. “Designing The Fonteyn was about honoring where we started, while reimagining what a ballet flat could be today,” says the brand’s founders Alexa Buckley and Sarah Pierson. To celebrate, Margaux will debut an intimate portrait series highlighting 15 women, including its founders wearing The Fonteyn in its new palette. The group includes writer Suleika Jaouad, Ghia founder Melanie Masarin, baker Lucie Franc de Ferriere and illustrator and creator Angelica Hicks. Featuring hand-painted backdrops by the Brooklyn mother-daughter duo, Oliphant Studios and photographed by Shana Jade Tranajoska, the campaign recreates the concept of Margaux’s original colorwheel.