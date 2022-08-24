Biologique Recherche Opens a New Skin Clinic in Los Angeles

Beloved French skincare brand, Biologique Recherche, has opened its first U.S. Ambassade (flagship) on Melrose Place in West Hollywood. The skin clinic offerings the full range of face, body and hair treatments with six treatment rooms and an exclusive hair treatment room, all using the brand’s product line, adored by Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Spanning over 5,000 square feet across two levels, the facility, created by French interior designer Joanne de Lépinay, brings the brand’s services stateside for its devoted clientele.

“We have a lot of Los Angeles clients that stop at our Biologique Recherche Ambassade on Champs Elysée every time they travel to Paris and raved about the experience they were getting there,” says Dr. Philippe Allouche, the brand’s head of creation. “Now they can also find the same experience in their city. “We intentionally mirrored the treatment menu to deliver the essence of the brand’s know-how, from its proprietary skin diagnostics to ultra-personalized treatments for the face, body, and scalp, as well as the exclusive full range of retail products.”