Hublot is in Fast Forward

It was raining and a bit on the cool side in Italy late last year when Swiss watch brand Hublot arrived at the famed Autodromo Nazionale Monza racetrack—one of the oldest and most beloved racetracks in the world. The occasion: Finali Mondiali, which, translated from Italian, means world finals. Essentially, this event marks the end of the Corse Clienti Ferrari Challenge races (which have been taking place since 1993), as well as other Ferrari events, and is the final Ferrari gathering of the year. Held at a different track each year, Finali Mondiali draws together hundreds of professional drivers, professional racing teams, and private Ferrari owners who spend countless sums on transporting their Ferraris to be able to drive on the track and commune with others passionate about the luxury Italian car brand.

At the Finali Mondiali event at the “Temple of Speed”—as Monza is called—Hublot was the official timekeeper and official watch. Those roles are nothing new to the brand. Recognizing shared goals of excellence, precision, performance, and luxury, Hublot and the venerable house of Ferrari joined forces seven years ago. That partnership was designed to encompass a host of collaborations, including Hublot’s role as official watch and partner of Ferrari and of the Formula 1 Scuderia Ferrari team, and as a sponsor of the Ferrari Challenge races. Hublot also has several race car pilots as brand ambassadors (including Peter Mann and Christophe Hurni) and—perhaps most importantly—has set the benchmark for designing and developing watches jointly with Ferrari.

Unlike partners in many car-watch affiliations, Hublot works directly with Ferrari’s designers and its engineering teams to develop cocreated Hublot Ferrari watches that are not only worthy of both brands, but also of Ferrari lovers and top watch collectors globally. Together, they have created some of the most elaborate and unusual watches crafted of high-tech, auto-related materials. In fact, since launching that first Hublot Ferrari watch in 2012 (a Big Bang Ferrari Magic Gold), the two companies have jointly created as many as 50 different limited edition timepieces.

The newest collaboration is the launch of an extremely limited edition Hublot Big Bang Ferrari Scuderia Corsa watch, which is being sold exclusively in the United States. Honoring the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari GT racing team that was established in 2012, the new timepiece celebrates the team’s first 100 victories. The team has competed in some of the world’s most renowned races, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Indianapolis 500, 12 Hours of Sebring, and more, and has taken home a host of championship titles.

The Hublot Big Bang Ferrari Scuderia Corsa watch represents the second joint venture with Scuderia Corsa and is the ultimate blend of both brands. Hublot, whose tagline is The Art of Fusion, has created a special material for the 45mm watchcase that combines actual carbon fiber from the team’s Ferrari 488 GT3 with Hublot’s in-house-developed carbon red. The effect of the fusion—created in Hublot’s invention laboratory—is an alluring, random pattern of black and red that is unique to each timepiece.

The bezel is also an incredible fusion, created using carbon disc brakes from the team car blended with black ceramic. The rough-hewn finish of the ultra-black material is a great contrast to the black and red case and offers a real racing appeal. Because the case and bezel materials are newly developed, they are difficult and time-consuming to produce. As such, and to maintain the rarity of the watch, just 25 pieces will be made. Each is powered by a 330-part, in-house-made UNICO self-winding column-wheel chronograph movement with a date display at 3 o’clock. The see-through sapphire dial has red lacquered applied numerals, red lacquered hands, and an applied Ferrari Prancing Horse logo. The case back is engraved with the words Special Edition and the watch’s number.

Of course, there are a host of other Hublot Ferrari watches still in production, including the recently released Techframe Ferrari Tourbillon Chronograph Carbon Yellow watch that is an extension of the Techframe first unveiled in 2017, which marked the 70th anniversary of Ferrari, and was designed with Ferrari’s head of design, Flavio Manzoni. The concept for the watchcase was similar to that of the way Ferrari approaches the chassis design for its cars that are created around the engine. In this case, Manzoni designed an open-worked chassis that surrounds the Hublot “engine.” The new Techframe Ferrari Tourbillon Chronograph Carbon Yellow is created with a black carbon fiber case and features bold racing yellow accents.

According to Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO of Hublot, the relationship between Hublot and Ferrari, which is the brand’s highlight focus for 2019, represents an “extraordinary fusion” of fine Swiss watchmaking, advanced Italian industrial achievement, and “an eternal pursuit for transcendent quality and innovation.”

The Hublot Big Bang Ferrari Scuderia Corsa limited edition watch features a case made using carbon fiber from the Scuderia Corsa team’s Ferrari 488 GT3. Just 25 will be made, each retailing for $34,600.