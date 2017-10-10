As Halloween fast approaches, it’s only a matter of time we start the Holidays buzz. Yes—it’s time everyone! And to celebrate the season, Crate and Barrel has partnered with Reese Witherspoon—the brand’s newest ambassador—for a very merry holiday campaign.

The ongoing partnership, which will also incorporate Witherspoon’s lifestyle and fashion brand Draper James, kicks off with the launch of Crate and Barrel’s holiday campaign “Make This Season Merry and Just Right,” which features the Big Little Lies actress entertaining at home, accompanied by her favorite products from Crate and Barrel. Crate and Barrel will feature select gifts from Draper James, both in stores and online. And beyond the holiday season, Crate and Barrel and Draper James will release co-designed collections for Spring and Summer 2018.

Since Louisiana-native Witherspoon founded Draper James in 2015, the Hollywood sweetheart has established her own reputation for having a knack for all things lifestyle—especially when it comes to things that have a Southern twist. The brand’s homepage is now a landing site for everything from ladylike dresses (a staple in Witherspoon’s personal Southern belle style) to adorable home accents like bar cart accessories and stationery.

Below, catch a peak of what goes into hosting the perfect holiday party (from popcorn trees to cranberry sauce and flaming cocktails), all according to Reese Witherspoon.

Main Image Courtesy of Crate and Barrel