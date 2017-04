1 of 1

4 Suspenseful Spring Break Reads Page-turners to dive into this vacation

Written by Rachel Wallace

The Fall of Lisa Bellow

By Susan Perabo

The mind of a middle school girl can be a dark place, and even more so after a traumatic event. In this unique novel, Meredith is left to cope after a girl she despises is kidnapped right in front of her. Simonandschuster.com.