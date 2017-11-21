View the gallery

In the age of media oversaturation, ad campaigns have to deliver a fine-tuned cocktail of messaging in order to make an impression. For its first U.S. marketing push, LVMH Moet Hennessy’s recently launched e-commerce platform Clos19 did just that, enlisting an Oscar-nominated director and a mastermind ad agency to produce a new short film heralding the company’s stateside launch earlier this month. A collaboration between 20th Century Women director Mike Mills and the creative agency Droga5, the advert, entitled “Bring Them In,” features a pastiche of festive still-lives and intimate voiceovers, offering an impressionistic vision of a setting in which one might find provisions by Clos19.

Led by founder and CEO Stephanie Watine Arnault, who is the niece of LVMH chairman and France’s richest man Bernard Arnault, Clos19 provides easy access to LVMH’s illustrious cabinet of liquor brands, including Veuve Clicquot and Moët & Chandon. Before jumping to spirits, Arnault held various positions at her family’s luxury mega-conglomerate, previously serving at Marc Jacobs and Louis Vuitton. Her appointment at Clos19 marks the fifth member of the next-gen Arnaults to join LVMH leadership, following cousins Delphine, Antoine, Alexandre, and Frederic.

Given Arnault’s quintessentially French roots, it’s fitting that she would go for an auteur like Mills when selecting a visionary for her campaign. “We admire the work that both Mike Mills and [composer] Roger Neill have done throughout the years especially with 20th Century Women,” Arnault tells us. “The short focus[es] on the lives of real people, circles of friends and encouraging memorable experiences around those relationships,” she says of the film, which featured actors who know each other in real life.

And while the film may showcase a quotidian social landscape, Clos19’s lifestyle concierge service offers a decidedly more out-of-this-world experience. Starting at $230 and climbing to into the tens of thousands, these alcohol-themed, experiential packages include tastings, helicopter rides over whiskey country, and even a trip to Antarctica.

But for now, to experience LVMH’s latest luxury offering, you can watch the video and click through the brand’s opening party this month hosted by Derek Blasberg, cofounder of Visionaire Cecilia Dean, and fashion designer Heron Preston.

Main image: CEO Stephanie Watine Arnault and brand ambassador Derek Blasberg. All images courtesy of Clos19.