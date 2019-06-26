Inside The First Midsummer Angel Gala

View the gallery

The Young Professional Council hosted their very first gala event this past Monday at the Moxy Chelsea hotel’s Fleur Room in New York City’s Flower District. The event was in support of Denise Rich’s Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation. Not only was it a sold out event, the midsummer occasion exceeded all fundraising goals, sending all the proceeds to children with cancer while also benefitting the Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation music therapy programs across the United States. Guests supported the cause by wearing their very best yellow and white garments.

Notable attendees including Twan Kuyper, Chimere Cisse and Thomas E. Pierce II spoke at the event before guests enjoyed a breathtaking performance by Johnny Manuel, a finalist from America’s Got Talent. Sponsors of the evening included Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Pomp & Whimsy, Forever Young wines, Altavene, Peroni and Casa Noble Tequila.

The Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation has been named one of the largest non-governmental sources of support for blood cancer research in the nation. The foundation also contributes to the arts by funding music therapy programs across the country. The organization was formed to focus research on treatments for patients suffering from various forms of cancer.

To continue surpassing their goal beyond the event, the Young Professional Council hosts a silent auction on CharityBuzz.com. The auction showcases artwork from around the world. For more information on the auction click here. For more information on Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation click here.

Click through the gallery above for an inside look at the first ever gala.