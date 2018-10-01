Visit a Swanky New Hotel in NYC

Guests looking for a cool sanctuary in the urban jungle—but with a legit jungle vibe—will want to check into the new Moxy Chelsea. The 37-story Flower District hotel includes a greenhouse-style atrium, which visitors will access after passing through a lush flower shop designed by Yabu Pushelberg, whose innovative design work can also be found at The Miami Beach Edition and Barneys New York. Notable design and architecture firm Rockwell Group created the ground-floor café, restaurant and second-floor lobby as well as the glass-enclosed rooftop lounge featuring a retractable window wall that transforms the space into an alfresco sky veranda. Also contributing to the hot spot will be nightlife impresarios Tao Group, who developed unique dining and drinking concepts—think Italian fare including pasta and Neapolitan-style pizza—alongside Francesco and Lorenzo Panella of the iconic Antica Pesa in Brooklyn and Rome.

“Moxy colors outside the lines when it comes to the traditional hospitality experience,” says Vicki Poulos, Senior Global Brand Director of Moxy Hotels. “The combination of best-in-class in design, culture and food and beverage, as well as a killer price point, will no doubt deliver the fun and playful hotel experience guests have come to expect from Moxy Hotels, while reflecting the unique spirit of Manhattan’s Flower District.”