Peek Pepsi’s New Cindy Crawford Super Bowl Ad

The nostalgic campaign will also feature Presley Gerber

Written by Samuel Anderson

During the 1992 Super Bowl, the game was briefly eclipsed by a minute-long commercial showing Cindy Crawford emerge from a red sports car in jean shorts and pop open an ice-cold Pepsi. 26 years later, Crawford will pay tribute to that iconic ad in an all-new campaign, “Pepsi Generations.” While the 6-second teaser released earlier today echoes the original’s hair-flipping choreography, the nostalgic ad will also incorporate some post-Y2K updates – namely, Presley Gerber, Crawford’s rising-model son.

Quaint by today’s standards, the 1992 ad has endured as a cultural touchstone; Crawford has recreated it before, appearing in similar Pepsi spots in 2002 and 2005, as well as a 2016 James Corden spoof. And while Pepsi is known for its high-wattage marketing campaigns, enlisting celebrities from Britney Spears to Kendall Jenner over the years, Crawford’s remains a high point.

Vintage Pepsi campaign

Along with the ad, the company will unveil limited-edition retro packaging and a visual pop-up museum chronicling its pop-cultural legacy. While few other details about the yearlong campaign have been announced, the brand says that the full-length “Pepsi Generations” spot will feature “iconic celebrities of Pepsi’s past and present.” Whether it will involve a gladiator plot remains to be seen.

Main image courtesy of Pepsi.

