Jackson Hole is a destination all about duality. While it has long drawn the likes of cowboys, rugged ranchers and fur-trapping frontiersmen, it also attracts some of the wealthiest residents and visitors in the world. Nestled between the Teton Mountains and Gros Ventre Range, the region is home to staggering summits juxtaposed next to sprawling prairielands and winding waterways. And while it rose to fame as one of America’s top-notch ski destinations, locals claim it really comes to life in the spring and summer months, when there’s much more to do than simply hit the slopes. Without further ado, here’s a post-ski season guide to one of the world’s favorite ski towns.

Friday afternoon: For those in search of a luxurious escape, look no further than the Four Seasons Jackson Hole in the heart of Teton Village. Curl up next to one of their roaring fireplaces with a glass of Rendezvous Red from Jackson Hole Winery, or unwind in the outdoor hot tub in the shadow of striking peaks. Meanwhile, the recently opened Anvil Hotel in downtown Jackson is perfect for a younger set hoping for a more boutique experience with handcrafted touches.

Friday evening: After settling into your hotel room of choice, head over to Old Yellowstone Garage at Celdera House, the area’s most buzzed about new eatery. Overseen by Chef Paulie O’Connor, the restaurant features inventive spins on traditional fare with an emphasis on local ingredients and killer cocktails. Don’t miss favorites like the OYG Lasagna, Portobello mushroom schnitzel, or their impressive wine list. Did we mention the pasta is made in-house?

Saturday morning: Sure, ski season gets all the attention – but Jackson Hole is an adventure lover’s dream year-round. Start your day with coffee and a muffin from husband-and-wife-owned Persephone Bakery (try the morning glory muffin, made with banana, apricot, raisins, coconut, oats and flax). After a quick bite, hike along the countless trails of majestic Grand Teton National Park, which spans more than 310,000 acres.

Saturday afternoon: More adventure awaits in Jackson Hole. Fuel up during lunch at Il Villaggio Osteria for Italian-inspired classics like their cinque formaggi thin crust pizza. Afterwards, grab your gear from Simms and Wade Rod Co. to try your hand at fly-fishing with Grand Fishing Adventures along the Snake River. But don’t feel guilty – it’s all catch and release on these private lands.

Saturday evening: The night is young, so kick it off with creative cocktails at Spur within the Teton Mountain Lodge and Spa. We recommend sipping on “Once is Enough” made with mezcal, absinthe, ginger syrup, lime juice and bitters. Afterwards, enjoy al-fresco dining on their covered patio and try local specialties like their Carter Country Beef Burger served with pancetta, arugula, truffle aioli and white cheddar.

Sunday morning: Rise and shine with the help of brunch from Café Genevieve, a legend among locals and tourists alike, housed in a historic log cabin. Spend the rest of the sun-drenched morning moseying around town and popping into specialty stores like Stio or Twenty Two Home for the perfect gear or souvenir.

Sunday afternoon: Before catching a flight from one of the world’s most quaint airports, make a pit stop at Roadhouse Brewing Co. to check out their brand new taproom and sip on their signature draughts like crisp and fruity Trout Whistle or the hops-heavy Wilson West Coast IPA. Visitors can also look forward to a new location in Jackson Hole’s Town Square, set to open its doors later this summer.