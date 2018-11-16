The Weekender: Dublin, Ireland

Dublin has so much more to offer than just the famous Temple Bar and The Guinness Storehouse; though I highly recommend a short visit to both spots. The streets of Ireland’s capital city are filled with impromptu musicians, morning flower crates, and a creative food scene that rivals the neighboring London. The bar lined sidewalks are seductive, enticing guests to wander, following the sound of old Irish tunes and the scent of fish and chips. So as not to lose yourself in the sensory overload, below is a well crafted guide that captures only the best of Dublin.

Where to Stay:

Nestled in a hidden nook at the city’s center is the stunning Westbury Hotel. Wrapped in 1920’s glamour from their Gatsby-esque cocktail bar The Sidecar to the decadent forest green seating in the antique-mirrored elevators, The Westbury masters quiet serenity away from the lively streets. With Grafton street just steps away, it is perfectly situated to all the must-sees in Dublin.

Where to Eat:

Look no further than your hotel for a mouth-watering dining experience. WILDE is The Westbury’s fine dining restaurant and a leader Dublin’s food scene. The garden like decor is a playful juxtaposition to the hotel’s art deco design and silos the restaurant, giving WILDE the legs to stand on its own. A few other stand out eateries are the Michelin starred Chapter One, Delahunt, and Nolita.

Where to Drink:

With the unbelievable variety of bars lining the streets of Dublin, we would be remiss if we let you walk with streets without a solid plan. Tuck yourself into one of the velvety booths of Peruke & Periwig for a creative cocktail inspired by music. Drop Dead Twice is a truly unique bar allowing patrons to bring their own spirits as a carefully selected staff of rotating mixologists personalize each drink. While the Guinness Storehouse is the only place to get a certificate for pouring “the perfect pint”, make sure you step into a proper Irish pub at least once before you leave. The telling signs of authenticity are a local crowd and impromptu musicians gathering to pay a few Irish tunes.

What to See:

For those who desire a spectacular shopping experience, Brown Thomas is the Harrod’s of Dublin and well worth a few hours of browsing. If sightseeing is more your speed, visit Trinity College’s Book of Kells exhibit, which leads into the famous Long Room known for housing over 200,000 of the world’s oldest books. Should you be lucky enough to visit on a weekday, you may even see a team of preservationists ensuring the books remain in pristine condition. Afterwords, stroll through St. Stephen’s Green Park, a lush paradise in the center of Dublin where you’ll see swans gliding through the pond and learn the history of the area.

Where to Visit:

Can’t make the 3-hour trip to the west coast to visit the Cliffs of Moher? A short ride on the Irish Rail brings you to the tiny fishing village of Howth and some of the most spectacular seaside views in the world. The pier features a string of delicious seafood restaurants where your lunch is caught within eyesight of your seat.

We recommend The Oar House for the most amazing lunch duo of chowder and fish and chips you’ll be dreaming about long after you return home. The Cliff Walk to the top of Howth is stunning and rewards you with a breathtaking view of the Baily Lighthouse. After the hike, refuel at Gaffney’s Summit Inn before making your way back into town.