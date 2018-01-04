Nestled into the breathtakingly scenic valley under Mount Mansfield in Stowe, Vermont, Topnotch Resort is the ultimate luxury winter destination. With 68 spacious rooms and 23 resort homes surrounded by some of the country’s best ski slopes, this incredibly chic New England getaway brings out the true outdoorsman in everyone.

If shredding down fresh white snow is not your cup of tea, try your hand at any number of the hotel’s other available activities, like horseback riding, hiking and mountain biking. Or take a dip in one of the resort’s three pools (one indoor and two outdoor). Also on offer is the impressive Tennis Center, which features a USPTA-certified international staff. After a long day outside, relax with a proper massage at the on-site spa or lounge by the fire with a good book and a great Vermont beer—try the Heady Topper!

Below, Topnotch’s general manager Stephanie Mehall reveals the details of its most sought-after accomodations.

The most requested room:

The Cotton Brook Suite.

What makes it so special:

The suite is named after one of our favorite spots in Stowe, popular for a 10-mile trail for mountain biking, hiking and snowshoeing. The suite is celebrated among our repeat guests—both human and canine, as it is our most luxurious dog-friendly accommodation. Fully renovated in 2013, this two-room suite opens to the outdoors with a deck furnished with Adirondack furniture and a beautiful garden area. Inside, the full living room features a fireplace and wet bar perfect for entertaining or enjoying a quiet romantic or family evening. The suite offers a private king bedroom and the living room has a queen murphy bed and full-sized sofa bed. For our four-legged guests, the room is appointed with dog bowls, a bed and special turndown treats.

The rate:

The Cotton Brook Suite has an average rate of $650/night.

Celebrity guests:

Topnotch is a Stowe destination for a number of noteworthy guests, but our lips are sealed on who they are and when they come…. suffice it to say that we’ve recently seen some of our favorite MLB, NHL and tennis players here. Every once in a while a country music star, former head of state, foreign royalty or movie star stops in for some R&R.

Your personal favorite:

If I were a guest, I would absolutely stay in one of the 3 Bedroom Overlook Homes—a 2,000-square-foot home overlooking the beautiful Green Mountains.

Because…

The home has two fireplaces, a Jacuzzi tub in the master bedroom, the most luxurious fixtures and furnishings and a deck to enjoy the fresh air. More importantly to me, the home is our most private and quiet accommodation, which lends itself to a truly relaxing vacation—a chance to get back to what matters most: spending quality time with the ones we love.

Fun fact:

This history of Topnotch Resort and Spa is intrinsically tied to the charming New England town of Stowe, Vermont where we make our home. It has been a cherished part of the Stowe community since we first opened our doors in 1959. Nested at the foot of the mountain, we began as a family-owned village inn with a small lounge and 24-seat restaurant, beckoning vacationers here for a skiing holiday. Over the years, we’ve expanded our services while staying true to our humble origins—and so began the love affair with the most discerning travelers.