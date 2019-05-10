The Weekender: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas is a hell of a place. Beyond the smoky layers of casino lights, palatial structures, and late nights out on the Strip that shape the typical idea of the country’s gambling capital, there is an entire world of luxuries left to be discovered (if you know where to look). Here, we explore all that Las Vegas has to offer from a multi-course dinner at ultra-exclusive Le Cirque and soaring over the Grand Canyon in a helicopter (complete with a Champagne break) to some of the most extraordinary spa treatments in the country and beyond on this whirlwind DuJour-approved 72-hour tour.

Friday Morning:

Fly into McCarran International Airport and head out to the strip by car, bound for the Nobu Hotel inside Caesars Palace.

Friday Afternoon:

Stroll over to Spago at Bellagio, located just across a neighboring bridge (or across the street below, depending on your mood). Here, you’ll gaze out upon stunning views of the surrounding fountain while enjoying selections from an impressive wine list accompanied by Wolfgang Puck’s seasonal fare.

After lunch, you’ll want to unwind and shake off the residual stress from your morning flight. Head over to The Cosmopolitan for a bona fide hammam experience at Sahra Spa (home to one of the few true hammam experiences in the country), where you’ll be bathed and cleansed atop a warm motherstone throughout your Red Flower Hammam Experience, a unique 80-minute treatment designed to mimic the waves of a tranquil ocean or sea.

Friday Evening:

Once you’ve returned from your dreamlike spa escape, find your way back to your hotel room at Nobu for a little downtime before dinner. Tonight, you’ll be dining at world-renowned Le Cirque, where whimsy meets haute cuisine, all with a striking front-row seat to the Bellagio’s glittering fountain show. This is a place to indulge like you’ve never indulged before––taste as many wines and dishes as your mind and body can handle, and take some time to chat with your sommelier and server(s). They’ve all been there for decades and they’ve got some serious stories to tell.

If you’re feeling up to a nightcap, visit Juniper Cocktail Lounge at Park MGM for one last drink before bed. This intimate gin-centric bar is the perfect place to end the evening, complete with a side of people-watching amidst the buzz of the casino that surrounds it.

Saturday Morning:

Set an early alarm: a helicopter adventure over the Strip and the Grand Canyon awaits. Order a quick bite via room service and from there, meet your car outside the hotel to be whisked off to Sundance Helicopters’ base for an aerial morning full of awe-inspiring scenery and photo opps. This award-winning tour operator is among the best options around for exploring Las Vegas and the surrounding landscape; on this unforgettable ride, you’ll see sights like the Hoover Dam, Lake Mead, the Mojave Desert, the Colorado River, and of course, the Grand Canyon as well as the Strip and its stunning skylines on the way back (there’s also a Champagne stop along the way).

Saturday Afternoon:

After your eventful morning wraps up, take a car to the Waldorf Astoria for a bit of R&R followed by one of the best afternoon tea experiences in town. First up: Waldorf Astoria Spa’s 45- or 60-minute Zero-Gravity foot treatment, consisting of gentle exfoliation, a stress-relieving foot mask, steam wraps, pressure-point massaging, and detoxifying acupressure, all in a zero-gravity chair. From there, head up to the 23rd-floor Tea Lounge for more bubbles and three tiers of fancy finger sandwiches, small savory bites, and house-made sweet treats. (Be sure to save room for a big dinner ahead).

Saturday Evening:

Change into your Saturday finest back at the hotel–another glamorous dinner is on the docket. The NoMad, a world-class New York City (and now Los Angeles and London) import, has recently opened its grand doors to the Las Vegas fine dining scene, and no trip here would be complete without at least a drink at one of their bars. Tonight, you’ll have the full experience inside the hauntingly beautiful restaurant headed up by award-winning Chef Daniel Humm and partner Will Guidara: a round of cocktails or wine accompanied by a plateau of specialties from the raw bar, followed by the famed whole roasted chicken for two stuffed with foie gras, black truffle, and brioche. After dessert, visit the brand new rooftop bar for a nightcap before calling it a night.

Sunday Morning:

Breakfast calls at Park MGM’s Primrose, a veritable secret garden located just a quick 10-minute drive or leisurely walk (around 25-30 minutes) from the hotel. Start off with a glass of something sparkling, followed by a stack of buttermilk pancakes, an order of steak and eggs, the house BEC (bacon, egg, and cheese on a pillowy croissant with fire-roasted peppers and chile relish), or a lighter option like the Mediterranean plate (avocado, tomato, cucumber, yogurt, feta, preserved lemon, and a hard-boiled egg, served with olive oil).

Because you can never have enough relaxation while on vacation, squeeze in one more spa treatment before your flight out later this afternoon. Qua Baths & Spa at Nobu, a beautiful 50,000 square foot facility, is made up of three Roman baths, a sprawling relaxation area, countless treatment rooms, and specialty suites like the Laconium Room, a Crystal Body Art Room, and an Arctic Ice Room (snowfall and all). Choose your treatment based on how much time you can comfortably spare before your flight–you can’t go wrong with any choice.

Sunday Afternoon:

Pack up and check out before bidding Las Vegas adieu.