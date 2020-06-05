Savor The Smith at Home While in the Hamptons

If you’re a New Yorker who is spending weekends in the Hamptons this summer during quarantine, you’ll need some tasty meal options to serve for your brunches, lunches and dinners with close friends and family. Why not sprinkle some gourmet food from a top Manhattan restaurant brand into your menu lineup? Just in time for summer, fans of The Smith can order their favorite prepared dishes, speciality grocery kits, desserts, bottled craft libations, and more for Friday delivery out east.

With the delivery program, appropriately titled The Smith at Home, foodies can choose from signature cooked dishes such as Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Short Rib Cavatelli Pasta, and The Smith Fried Chicken; groceries like The Smith Burger Kit, French Fry Kit, and Vanilla Bean French Toast Kit; treats including S’mores in a Jar and Chocolate Chip Cookies; house-made cocktails such as the 50/50 Margarita, Cucumber Loco, and Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em; and various beer, wine, and spirit options. Hungry yet?