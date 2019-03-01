2019 Las Vegas Residencies You Need to See

Lady Gaga has made her triumphant Las Vegas Strip debut at the Park Theater, but which Gaga should you see? The pop superstar offers two options to catch her greatest hits. In “Enigma,” she pulls out all the stops in a complete spectacle that is right at home on the Strip. For a more intimate feel, there’s “Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano” for a stripped-down version of her songs, along with classic American standards.

Even as the world’s biggest-selling rock band, Aerosmith still has some tricks up its sleeve. Beginning in April, a new headlining show at the Park Theater, “Deuces Are Wild,” features the state-of-the-art visual and audio technology the band has employed at all of its shows, plus some never-before-seen footage from old recording sessions.

Cry “more, more, more” as Billy Idol returns to his new 10-show residency at Pearl at the Palms. The ’80s punk rock icon still tours worldwide, covering his career from his early days with Generation X to his fan favorites “Dancing With Myself” and “White Wedding.” Who says we need to start again?

Lady Antebellum’s “Our Kind of Vegas” show is a welcome addition to the scene. Set for 15 dates between February and August at Pearl at the Palms, the trio is the first country act to headline the venue and, with some friends from Nashville, promises to create a show unlike any it’s done before.

You could spend your night with one superstar or you can spend your evening with all of them. Legends in Concert lands in its new home at Tropicana, where you can catch some of the greatest hits doing their greatest hits. Unlike some other headliner shows, there’s no lip-synching here, with entertainers paying homage to acts you can’t catch anymore, like Frank Sinatra and George Michael, or those you can, such as Bruno Mars and Garth Brooks.

Main photo credit: Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin