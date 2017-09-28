When you’re looking for an “iconic” stay in Los Angeles, there’s no better place landmark hotel, The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Engrained in the town’s history and culture, A-listers like Angelina Jolie to Marilyn Monroe have stayed in the buzzy hotel, which offers 300 refreshed guest rooms and suites and a variety of amenities including poolside cabanas and Tower Rooms with stunning views of the city and Hollywood Hills. It’s the ultimate destination for a quintessential LA-stay.

Below, director of sales at the hotel, Kendall Viola, shares a little more on the hotel’s most requested suite, as well as a surprising fun fact which includes Marilyn Monroe and a $1 million pool mural.

What’s the most requested room?

With Awards Season kicking off, the most requested room each year is typically The Roosevelt Suite where guests including Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Seacrest have stayed. This room is part of our iconic hotel Tower Rooms collection that all received a $25 million guest room renovation in 2015 by award-winning design team Yabu Pushelberg.

What makes it so special?

The Tower Rooms and The Roosevelt Suite feature a refined palette and mix between Spanish colonial and bohemian-inspired patterns, subtle textures, beautiful leathers and soft grey tones with persimmon red accents. Located on the top floors of The Tower, this newly-renovated, 1200 square foot Roosevelt Suite features a king canopy bed and an expansive stylish living and dining area, which can be partitioned off with a pair of sliding wooden barn doors.

What is the rate?

The starting rate is $1,000.00 per night, plus tax

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

The hotel’s “Blossom Room” hosted the first-ever Academy Awards ceremony, on May 16, 1929. That was the only Oscar ceremony that was not televised or on radio, lasting just five mines, as Douglas Fairbanks and Al Jolson helped give away 13 statuettes.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

I personally love our pool side Cabana Suites. Located in an independent building from our Tower rooms providing the ultimate leisure experience. These suites have direct access to the pool and guest get to wake up to this outdoor oasis that is surrounded by lush and tropical gardens. The oversized balconies are great for lounging, dining, reading or just relaxing while overlooking Tropicana Pool &Café.

Have you had any celebrity guests?

This year The Hollywood Roosevelt celebrates its 90 anniversary and, over the years, has welcomed illustrious icons through its doors, from Clark Gable, Shirley Temple, Charlie Chaplin and Marilyn Monroe who resided here, to Prince and Angelina Jolie among many others.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Marilyn Monroe posed on the diving board of the hotel’s swimming pool for her first-ever ad (for suntan lotion). The Hollywood Roosevelt’s famous pool is an underwater mural hand-painted by famous artist David Hockney in 1988; it was his last pool mural and is valued at $1 million.

Images Courtesy of The Hollywood Roosevelt