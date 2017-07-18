8 Unique Hotel Pool Experiences
Swim alongside sea creatures, experience a five-star pop-up menu and more
Written by Angelika Dennis
Dance the day or night away…
With its exciting year-round calendar of musical entertainment, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club’s pool on Waikiki Beach in Hawaii is the perfect destination for music lovers. Starting July 1st, attend one of the hotel’s series of pool parties featuring some of the season’s hottest DJ headliners including PromNite, Smooth Sailing, and Kyle Woods of Solange Knowles’ Saint Heron record label.