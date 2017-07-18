1 of 1

8 Unique Hotel Pool Experiences Swim alongside sea creatures, experience a five-star pop-up menu and more

Written by Angelika Dennis

Swim alongside sea creatures…

Calling all animal lovers! Guests at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, the first of three properties to open at the dreamy Baha Mar Resort on Nassau’s North Shore, can swim in one of the resort’s seven pools complete with a swim-up aquarium and an underwater marine cavern inspired by one of the deepest salt water sinkholes, Dean’s Blue Hole. Channel your inner-mermaid and swim alongside the pool’s swim-up aquarium filled with adopted nurse sharks, stingrays, tropical fish and marine life.