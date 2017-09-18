The 2017 Emmy’s Best Dressed Celebrities
From Issa Rae to Jane Fonda, here are the best looks from TV's biggest night
Written by Atalie Gimmel
Issa Rae in custom Vera Wang Collection
Donald Glover
Yara Shahidi in Prada
Elisabeth Moss in Prabal Gurung
Madeline Brewer
Kate McKinnon In Narciso Rodriguez
Tracee Ellis Ross in Chanel Haute Couture
Millie Bobby Brown in Calvin Klein by Appointment
Ty Burrell in Ermenegildo Zegna Couture
Evan Rachel Wood in custom Jeremy Scott for Moschino
Kumail Nanjiani in Ermenegildo Zegna Couture and Emily V. Gordon
Noah Schnapp in Balmain, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin
Nicole Kidman in Calvin Klein by Appointment
Zoë Kravitz in Dior Haute Couture and Tiffany & Co.
Shailene Woodley in Ralph Lauren and Alexis Bittar
Jane Fonda in custom Brandon Maxwell and Gismondi 1754
Thandie Newton