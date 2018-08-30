Anybody with a serious case of wanderlust is already familiar with Iceland’s Blue Lagoon, the country’s most popular tourist attraction. The man-made geothermal spa is nestled in an 800-year-old lava field near Grindavík on the Reykjanes Peninsula, and attracted an estimated 1.3 million visitors last year alone. Now, those looking for a more luxurious escape have a new place to call home in this ethereal oasis. Thanks to Icelandair’s Stopover Pass, visitors heading to Europe can tack on a stop in Iceland at no extra cost, making it easier than ever to visit the destination’s otherworldly lures.

When The Retreat at Blue Lagoon opened its doors in April 2018, it marked an important milestone as the area’s first and only five-star property. It took the team behind the 62-suite hotel four years to complete construction, but was undeniably worth the wait. Today the masterpiece seamlessly blends into its captivating surroundings while incorporating thoughtful and seriously lavish design touches along the way.

Upon checking into The Retreat, visitors are welcomed by the expansive lobby, replete with walls of floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook moss-draped lava flows and the tiered pools of dreamy, ice-blue waters. All guests are granted exclusive access to a private area of the Blue Lagoon, far removed from the masses and reserved specifically for the hotel. The Retreat Spa provides a subterranean escape for those in need of rejuvenation, where treatments feature the rich minerals found in the healing waters of the Blue Lagoon. There are multiple culinary concepts to choose from including Moss Restaurant and Lava Restaurant, which integrate local ingredients and traditional Icelandic fare into the menus. The guest suites are just as captivating, featuring sumptuous perks like rain showers, Blue Lagoon skincare toiletries, complimentary minibars and private terraces with unparalleled vistas.

Here, Már Másson, Executive Director of Hotels at Blue Lagoon Iceland, shares even more about this unforgettable escape.

What’s the most requested room?

At the Retreat at Blue Lagoon Iceland, the Lagoon View Junior Suites are the most requested rooms.

What makes it so special?

Located on the first floor of the Retreat Hotel, the Lagoon View Junior Suites are 430 square feet (40 square meters) and have terraces with entrancing views of the centuries-old lava and the surrounding waters of the Blue Lagoon. The suites are spacious, yet cozy – simple, yet elegant. The lagoon and the multicolored lava lie just beyond the floor-to-ceiling windows and create harmony between the luxurious interior and sublime exterior.

What is the rate?

The rate for the Lagoon View Junior Suites start at $1600 USD.

What room is your personal favorite?

My favorite room is the Moss Suite on the upper level of the Retreat Hotel. It offers an unparalleled perspective of the moss-covered lava fields and distant mountains with the view transforming with the ever-changing weather and light. Encompassing 645 square feet (60 square meters), the suite is divided into a sleeping area and living area with sofa, as well as a 300 square foot (28 sqm) balcony, offering a breathtaking view of the lunar-like horizon. I think the Moss Suite is a serenely stunning foundation for the Retreat experience.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

None of the rooms have televisions, which is in line with our goal of fostering a tranquil environment and providing our guests with the rare opportunity to leave the world behind and enter a timeless place of relaxation, rejuvenation, and exploration.