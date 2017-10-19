The newly restored Pulitzer Amsterdam is a luxury boutique hotel set within 25 connected 17th and 18th century canal houses in one of Amsterdam’s chicest neighbourhoods. With a tranquil garden, authentic restaurant and bar and beautiful Dutch craftsmanship throughout the property, guests are truly embraced by the city’s culture at the Pulitzer. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Amsterdam’s historic city center offers a range of activities such as the Rijksmuseum, Stedelijk Museum, the Van Gogh Museum and The Anne Frank House. Spend a day walking along the Prinsengracht and Keizersgracht canals or head to the nearby flower market. Better yet, spend an afternoon enjoying the eclectic accommodations at the Pulitzer Amsterdam, outlined here by Sophie Janssen, Public Relations Manager at the hotel.

What’s the most requested room?

The most requested room is one of the Collector’s Suites of which there are four different themed suites: Music, Book, Antique and Art.

What makes it so special?

The Collector’s Suites at the hotel are particularly individual. We used the concept to extend the narrative of who may have lived and worked in these historic canal houses throughout the years since the 1600’s. Although we cannot be certain, we would like to think that these buildings were once home to a compulsive art devotee, an eccentric book lover, a music composer and a grand antique collector. Each suite gives private entrance to the Keizersgracht, giving it the feel of a real Amsterdam apartment. From this, we then looked at building on each theme, sometimes with a twist like with the book arch in the Book Collector’s Suite, 18 Trumpets on the wall in the Music Collector’s Suite and a 29.5 ft wide painting in the Art Collector’s Suite.

What is the rate?

Rates start at $900.

What room is your personal favorite?

My personal favorite is the Pulitzer Suite as it represents everything Pulitzer is as a hotel. A grand, decadent romantic suite a mix of vintage and contemporary furniture, made as well as found pieces. It has original architectural features and ornate details on a beautiful ceiling, original chandeliers, an antique lady’s writing desk, a Louise the 14th style sofa next to a mid-century chair to contrast styles. The generous room has a Super King Size bed, a grand bath tub centered in the room and a grand view of the garden.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

The hotel has a Pulitzer Prize Library full of books in the lobby as a nod to the hotel’s past (Peter Pulitzer, the founder of the hotel, is the grandson of Joseph Pulitzer). There is also a colorful flower shop at the entrance of the hotel to make guests feel more at home.