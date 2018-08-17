Room Request! Perry Lane Hotel

It would be hard to imagine that the adorable Georgia town of Savannah could possibly get any more charming; from the historic mansions to that beloved Southern hospitality, it’s truly one of a kind. But, with the recent addition of luxury boutique hotel Perry Lane, Savannah is upping its game in the world of indulgence. The 167-room Luxury Collection property is situated on a gold mine of prime real estate in the heart of the Historic District, and spares no expense when it comes to lavishness. From Frette linen-topped beds (that feels like you are sleeping on a cloud), to a super chic private rooftop pool with expansive city views, it’s a lesson in pampering from the moment you walk through the door. The property’s chic brasserie, Emporium Kitchen & Wine Market, is the go-to spot for Southern fare (don’t pass on the apple fritters with your morning coffee), and back upstairs, adjacent to that aforementioned pool, you can grab a sunset cocktail in the balmy evening hours, while taking in views of the river.

Below, General Manager Pritpal Singh shares what makes the new hotel such a notable addition to the city.

What makes the property so special?

Perry Lane Hotel is a study in contrasts. It brings together trends and traditions, young and old, worldly style and southern warmth. It is inspired by the great manor homes of the South and tradition of hospitality and entertaining that has deep roots in this region. Just as many of the great estate homes in Savannah, Perry Lane Hotel is not any one thing, but a collection of adventures had, and ones yet to come.

It is the attention to detail and the overwhelming sense of place that truly makes Perry Lane Hotel so special. The property is filled with unexpected moments that create wonder and delight. Through our partnerships we bring the very best of southern culture and Savannah to our guests. Whether its a pop-up performance by a local musician or a lecture and workshop by one of Savannah’s many famous artists, guests are fully emerged in the experience throughout their stay.

What is the rate?

Rates starting from $349

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

Perry Lane Hotel is Savannah’s first luxury experience which is pretty remarkable when you consider the popularity of Savannah as a must see destination. Perry Lane Hotel goes beyond the traditional definition of luxury, with a fresh take that activates all the senses and truly immerses guests in the experience. Perry Lane Hotel is interesting in that it is a new build in the middle of the largest National Landmark Historic District in the country. Guests are treated to the best of both worlds: a storied past with modern comforts.

What’s your personal favorite room?

I personally love the grand deluxe corner king. It gets incredible natural light and these really inspired tree top views. They are spacious, well appointed and layered with texture that gives you the sense of belonging.

How about any fun fact about the property?

The hotel’s design aesthetic is derived from Adelaide Harcourt, who is the muse of Perry Lane Hotel. The owners spent a lot of time getting to know Savannah and trying to understand the intricacies of what makes this city so alluring. They, as many do, fell in love with the cast of characters in Savannah and found that they are what really brings this southern city to life. It is a town built on great storytelling. The more they listened, the more they learned that it wasn’t about whether a story was fact or fiction, but the art of the narrative and the intrigue of the in-between. It’s in that between that Adelaide came to be. She is the inspiration for the art collection, the muse for the hotel itself, and the emotional connection it has to the Savannah community.

Tell us about more the Emporium Kitchen & Wine Market.

The Emporium Kitchen & Wine Market is an American brasserie concept with Southern flare. It joins other newcomers such as the Grey and Husk in a mission to elevate and redefine Savannah as a foodie destination.

Chef Andrew, Executive Chef, is focused on high quality, locally-sourced ingredients, from fresh fish to wild foraged mushrooms. The open concept kitchen is the center point of the restaurant, in which Chef Wilson showcases authentic, straightforward preparations in fresh seafood, roasted meats, and more. With an emphasis on local partnerships and in-house specialties, the menu features signature items such as a house-made Charcuterie Platter with pickled vegetables and mustards; Coquilles St. Jacques; Salmon en Papillote; Rabbit Ragout with house-made pappardelle; and Fruits de Mer Tower.