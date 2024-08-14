Merit Launches Its First Moisturizer

Merit’s new Great Skin Priming Moisturizer is a lightweight cream that instantly blurs and preps skin for makeup while providing time-release hydration for perfect skin all day. The weightless formula absorbs quickly into skin with zero residue, leaving it plumped, hydrated and prepped for makeup. It features Merit’s Great Skin complex with peptides, spermidine and barrier polysaccharides to support skin elasticity, firmness and tone. The minimalist and intentional beauty brand, adored by Emma Stone, Cameron Diaz and Sarah Jessica Parker, has disrupted the industry with its well-edited products and easy-to-follow routines. “Skincare has gotten so overwhelming. Routines have ballooned in steps and complexity, and none of us are ever quite sure if we’re doing it right,” says Merit CMO Aila Morin. “Our first skincare product, Great Skin Serum, is beloved because of its simplicity and the immediacy of its results—so much so that we kept getting feedback from customers that they’d like us to tackle other elements of their daily skincare routine. That’s why we’re so excited to introduce Great Skin Priming Moisturizer, a lightweight cream that provides time-release hydration for healthy, moisturized skin. It creates a smooth, perfected base for makeup application and actually helps products last longer throughout the day.”

Great Skin Priming Moisturizer, $38, MERIT, meritbeauty.com