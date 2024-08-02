Room Request! Mandarin Oriental Bosphorus

Istanbul is an undeniably hectic city, steeped in history, at times equally frenetic and fun. Ideally you’ll have a hotel that provides a refuge from the hustle and bustle. The Mandarin Oriental Bosphorus property provides an incomparable respite that is calming and stylish. In truth, this Mandarin Oriental, which has multiple restaurants tucked in on property including a Turkish outpost of the Cantonese restaurant Hakkasan, may be so peaceful because it’s a ways away from the center of Istanbul. That’s not to say it’s in the middle of nowhere. It’s not far from the chic celebrity neighborhood of Bebek, full of great fish restaurants as well as a Maserati and Ferrari dealership. But that would involve leaving property. All the perfect Mandarin Oriental luxuries are on offer here, including a full-scale spa and a hammam. But the real showpiece here is that the hotel lies right on the Bosphorus Strait, offering a glorious view of the city’s Anatolian shores and its stunning bridges. You can be waterside for a breakfast buffet, poolside pizza, an afternoon Turkish tea, an evening cocktail in a luxury cabana. The Topkapi Palace may be calling, and you’ll want to answer, but when you’re staying at this Mandarin, it’ll be hard to motivate anywhere else.

DuJour spoke with the property’s general manager, Matthias Kindl, to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The Mandarin Bosphorus Room

What makes it so special?

Offering space to dine, work and relax, this contemporary room, with breathtaking Bosphorus views, has been thoughtfully outfitted with luxurious oriental touches. Offering an abundance of space, this stunning Bosphorus-front suite enjoys breathtaking views of the strait. A separate living room and private outdoor balcony are perfectly placed to capture them. Featuring fully equipped spaces for dining, working, and relaxing, these accommodations include wood coverings, organic textures, and metal and leather accents, with stylish lighting fixtures and tulip-shaped panel patterns. Private balconies offer views of the hotel’s garden, grove, or waterfront. Ottoman-inspired Çintemani embroidery and bespoke tulip patterns adorn the bathrooms, enhancing the rooms’ sophisticated elegance. The One Bedroom Bosphorus Suite provides additional luxuries with a separate living room, private balcony, breathtaking Bosphorus views, plush L-shaped sofa, walk-in closet, and large marble ensuite, creating a truly unique and luxurious experience.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

Varies depending on the season

What’s your favorite design element on property?

Created by Tihany Design, especially for Istanbul, the tulip design pays homage to the most magnificent period of Ottoman history, the Tulip Era. This elegant design comes to life with different materials such as bronzes, marbles, mirrors and wrought irons on the outer and inner facades of the city resort, which is surrounded by a unique garden.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

The Royal Bosphorus Suite. Its striking marble entry leads through intricately detailed wood doorways into the foyer and central hall, from where guests are drawn into the circular living room. It opens onto an expansive outdoor terrace and winter garden overlooking the water. Liquid bronze-painted wall panels provide intriguing backdrops to the screened dining area, which includes a marble-topped bar, kitchen, and several balconies. The suite’s study spotlights embossed leather wall coverings. The spacious master bathroom is a work of art, with lounge areas, make-up desk, full-scale dressing room, two-person steam shower, marble walls and flooring and eye-catching semi-precious stone accent wall panels.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

Our exclusive wedding package represents our special amenity for guests, featuring a delightful degustation menu, a luxurious wedding cake, a one-night stay in our opulent Naile Sultan Suite, dedicated assisting angels, an experienced wedding planner, special honeymoon offers, and other generous privileges, all crafted to ensure an unforgettable experience.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Our Italian Olea & The Bar Restaurant invites you to indulge in our “A Blast from the Past” nights every Tuesday and Thursday. Immerse yourself in the opulence of the golden era of disco, where sophisticated melodies transport you back in time, crafting evenings of unparalleled nostalgic elegance-ette. Delight in the glamour and charm of yesteryears, reimagined with a touch of modern luxury, making every night a truly unforgettable experience.