Ocean House Launches A Land And Sea Yacht Experience

The iconic Ocean House resort in Watch Hill, Rhode Island recently launched a Land and Sea Yacht experience which includes a sail on the historic Aphrodite yacht and a stay in the resort’s nautical-themed Morgan Suite. This experience combines an unforgettable three-night suite stay in the sprawling nautical-inspired Morgan Suite with a scenic sunset champagne cruise for up to six guests aboard Aphrodite. The bi-level suite includes four guest rooms, a private outdoor terrace and garden space with beach-level access (and a private cabana). In the living room, the custom-milled, vertical-grain beams, doors and floors pair seamlessly with the custom-made hardware of the suite, enhancing its warm seaside surroundings. The kitchen features a classic Molteni range and encourages guests to cook (or be cooked for) and take in the panoramic views. The Aphrodite boat, now owned by Charles Royce, the owner and proprietor of Ocean House, hosted such luminaries as Fred Astaire, Sir Laurence Olivier, Spencer Tracy, Katherine Hepburn and Shirley Temple in its hey day.