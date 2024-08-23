Room Request! Domes Noruz Mykonos

Domes Noruz Mykonos is a 38-suite, adults-only retreat nestled in Agios Stefanos, a 10-minute drive from the city center. Perched above the quiet rocky coastline with sandy beaches just meters away and surrounded by lush foliage, the boutique hotel is serene and at-one with nature. The interiors boast a harmonious blend of white-washed and earthy tones, complemented by elements of rattan, natural woods, fresh fabrics and cool stone. The resort showcases three exceptional dining venues: Topos, helmed by chef Dionysios Pliatsikas, features Greek seafood; Raw Gastro Bar showcases an exquisite array of champagne, cocktails and raw bar; and N Bar is a lively cocktail bar. The Noruz Symposium bar concept combines the luxury of premium Greek wines and cocktails with authentic Greek cuisine.

DuJour spoke with the property’s manager, Konstantinos Paraschakis, to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The Pure Heaven Private Hot Tub Suite 103.

What makes it so special?

This suite is highly coveted due to its prime front location, which offers guests unparalleled views of the Aegean Sea. The positioning of Suite 103 provides a breathtaking and immersive experience, allowing guests to fully appreciate the serene beauty of the sea and its natural surroundings. Situated at the forefront of the hotel, it offers uninterrupted panoramic views of the Aegean Sea and the nearby islands of Delos and Rhenia. This suite also features a private hot tub, where guests can unwind and enjoy a luxurious soak. Imagine sipping a glass of chilled champagne as you gaze out over the endless shades of Aegean blue, allowing your thoughts to drift away in the tranquil beauty of the scene. It is the perfect setting for relaxation and indulgence.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

From €1,000

What’s your favorite design element on property?

My favorite design element of our property is its distinctive color palette. In stark contrast to the typical Cycladic white seen throughout the island, our hotel is designed around soothing tones of beige. This color scheme creates a relaxed, sandy vibe that evokes the natural beauty of the beach and the surrounding landscape. It provides a calming and serene atmosphere that sets our hotel apart from the traditional aesthetic, offering guests a unique and tranquil retreat.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

We offer a special perk that remains a delightful surprise for our guests upon check-in. It is a unique touch that enhances the personal and exclusive nature of our hospitality. To discover this hidden gem, you will just have to visit us and see for yourself.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

Room 111. Although it is an entry-level sea view room, it holds a special charm for me. Instead of a traditional mirror above the bathroom sink, this room features a wide window that offers a captivating view of the sea. Imagine starting your day by brushing your teeth while watching the gentle ripples on the surface of the Aegean Sea. This unique design element adds a touch of magic to the everyday routine, making Room 111 truly memorable.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

An interesting tidbit about our hotel that underscores its iconic status is its location in the Aghios Stefanos region, traditionally known as a villa district for the rich and famous. Unlike many other areas, there are few hotels here, giving our guests an exclusive and secluded experience. Despite being only a 10-minute drive from the bustling Mykonos town, the hotel offers unmatched views of both the town and the Aegean Sea. This unique blend of accessibility and seclusion, coupled with breathtaking vistas, cements our hotel’s reputation as a distinctive and luxurious destination.