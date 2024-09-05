Saks Fifth Avenue Launches its First-Ever High Jewelry Collection

Saks Fifth Avenue has unveiled its first-ever high jewelry collection, Saks Fifth Avenue High Jewelry, a modern take on timeless diamond jewelry. The Saks Fifth Avenue High Jewelry collection features more than 200 pieces across jewelry categories, as well as solitaire diamonds ranging from 10 to 100 carats in highly coveted shapes, cuts and colors. Key pieces in the 200 plus piece collection include a rare 100-carat pear-shaped diamond necklace and more timeless and accessible solitaire diamond rings and earrings.

“Saks Fifth Avenue has long been known as a premier destination for jewelry, and the launch of our own high jewelry collection further reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional quality, as well as our dedication to inspiring customers through highly personalized experiences,” says Saks CMO Tracy Margolies. “Luxury customers are continuously seeking timeless and one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces, and we look forward to delighting our customers with Saks Fifth Avenue’s modern take on high jewelry as well as our service-focused approach to this burgeoning category.” A custom diamond cutting service allows customers to personalize the carat weight of their selected diamonds to reflect special numbers or significant dates such as birthdays, anniversaries and milestone moments. The collection is available now at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship (in the Vault) with stores in Beverly Hills and Naples, Florida to follow this fall.