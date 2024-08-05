Moët & Chandon Partners With The U.S. Open

Moët & Chandon has announced its partnership with the USTA as the official champagne of the 2024 US Open. From August 19 through September 8, the champagne house, which has a long history of collaborating with athletes like Roger Federer, invites tournament attendees and tennis aficionados to enjoy the US Open in style. Available exclusively at the US Open: both at The Clubhouse, a bar accessible to the general public, and the Courtside Premier ticket holders, tournament-goers will have the opportunity to experience limited-edition offerings. Visit the Moët & Chandon Clubhouse Bar just steps from Arthur Ashe Stadium or various bars and champagne carts around the grounds and enjoy Moët & Chandon in a golden goblet. “We are excited to partner with the USTA and US Open as the official champagne of this iconic event,” says Sibylle Scherer, president and CEO of the brand. “We have a longstanding history of being at the forefront of leading moments in sports, to inspire and celebrate athletes and their teams wiht our love for excellence elevating experiences worth sharing, just like the US Open.”