Westy Sunglasses Is Disrupting The Eyewear Market

The new San Francisco-based eyewear brand, Westy Sunglasses, has launched its inaugural collection, the King collection, marrying timeless style with cutting-edge innovation, creating the ultimate collector’s piece. Founder Harrison Westwater childhood fascination with shades evolved into a curated collection of vintage eyewear worn by legends like Steve McQueen which then fueled his vision to create a pair of sunglasses that would crown any collection and flatter any face. “As a long-time collector, I noticed that major eyewear companies had stopped developing original innovative sunglasses, so I set out to design something new, the apex of craftsmanship and style,” says Westwater. “With the King collection, we’ve created a piece that resonates with those who truly appreciate the artistry of fine eyewear.” Westy Sunglasses are made by master artisans in Osaka, Japan from premium titanium, infusing every detail with unparalleled expertise. The brand’s exclusive lens technology (created in partnership with Maximus Optic) boasts advanced polarized lenses crafted using a proprietary polycarbonate formula that exceeds all U.S. and European standards for safety and durability. These custom lenses, which took a decade to develop, not only enhance clarity and reduce glare, but also provide 100 percent UV protection. The result is a visual experience that brings colors to life with exceptional vibrancy and accuracy, allowing wearers to see the world as it’s meant to be seen. Only 600 numbered King shades have been produced featuring an innovative 45-degree gull-wing hinge system for superior comfort and fit and exclusive polarized lens technology offering exceptional visual clarity. The lenses come in a bespoke hard-case with storage pouch and cleaning cloth.