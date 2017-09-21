Santa Monica’s Fairmont Miramar is both forward-looking (i.e. perched atop the scenic Santa Monica bluffs) and historic; it’s located on the very plot of land where Santa Monica’s founder John P. Jones settled with his family in the late 1800s. Since its 1920s debut, the storied hotel has hosted such guests as Marilyn Monroe, Greta Garbo, and Jean Harlow. Today its oasis-like aura remains thanks to a recent “no expenses spared” redo by Los Angeles interior designer Michael Berman, who reimagined the hotel’s 32 bungalows, originally built in the 1930s. Private entrances scattered throughout lush gardens (yep, that’s a waterfall) reveal a Southern California beach house vibe alongside midcentury touches like vintage artwork, nautical flair, and custom (flattering, naturally) lighting – much of it designed by Berman himself.

Here, Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows General Manager Matthew Lehman sells us on “barefoot luxury,” the SoCal lifestyle, and the $5,000 a night Bungalow One.

The most requested room:

Bungalow One.

What makes it so special:

It’s a 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom suite featuring more than $1 million-worth of interior design elements, including seagull-shaped light fixtures and wallpaper that creates the illusion of wood paneling. It’s the brainchild of L.A. interior designer Michael Berman, and truly stunning. Plus, it’s got a private entrance to the Miramar Pool Club and its own 900-square-foot private patio ideal for entertaining—a perfect blend of indoor and out, privacy and social time. We like to call it “barefoot luxury.”

The rate:

$5,000 per night.

Your personal favorite room:

Bungalow One. Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows is one of only three hotels within the L.A. area to offer freestanding bungalow accommodations, and while all of our bungalows reflect the spirit of Southern California lifestyle, no expense was spared in the making of Bungalow One. It’s extremely special. That said, my favorite room could change soon as work is currently underway to redesign one highly anticipated suite in the hotel’s legendary Palisades wing!

Celebrity guests:

Long considered a hideaway for some of Hollywood’s most famed stars. In keeping with that tradition, today the hotel remains a paparazzi-proof retreat for celebrities seeking privacy, so to that end, we leave the rest of the list to your imagination.

Give us one more fun fact about the hotel.

It’s the only privately held business in Santa Monica that sits on an entire city block of approximately five acres.