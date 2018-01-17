Did your New Year’s resolution involve eating as many delicious cookies as possible? If so, you’re in the right place.

It’s almost too good to be true. Alas, the wellness gods have offered up something that’s actually guilt-free for the inner-foodie in us all. Starting today, SoulCycle has officially dropped its first culinary rendition of SOULFUEL in partnership with the notoriously unhealthy, droolworthy bakery Milk Bar.

For SOULFUEL’s first installment, Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi has created a gluten- and dairy-free power cookie, which, true to the wellness brand of SoulCycle is packed with protein, healthy fats and anti-inflammatory properties—perfect for that pre- or post-workout boost. Delicious ingredients include turmeric, yuzu, coconut, macadamia nut, and citrus flavor profiles to properly help to fuel and replenish. Even more importantly, a portion of proceeds from the sale of SOULFUEL will go to SoulScholarship (SoulCycle‘s non-profit and effort to “bring fitness and the joy of movement to underserved youth”).

Essentially, “grabbing a Milk Bar cookie” has become synonymous with crushing a daily spin session, and we couldn’t be happier.

SOULFUEL is now available at select SoulCycle studios across the U.S., all Milk Bar stores and milkbarstore.com for $5.00/cookie.

All Images Courtesy of SoulCycle