Christina Tosi brought the sweet life to Las Vegas last year when she opened the first West Coast outpost of Milk Bar at The Cosmopolitan. When she’s not slinging Crack Pies and boozy MilkQuakes, these are the sweet spots she loves to visit, on and off the Strip.

Power Lunch: I’m not awesome at stopping for lunch, but if I’m with the team, we hit up In-N-Out or get a slice at Secret Pizza in the Cosmopolitan. For more of a “grownup” lunch, I’ve fallen hard for Milos—quick, super tasty and easy. If I’m being super indulgent, I go for Lotus of Siam.

Cocktail Hour: If I have to go outside the Momofuku family, Frankie’s Tiki Room can be pretty epic for the right cocktail-hour guests. For a shot, a beer and a game of Pac-Man, ReBAR.

Retail Therapy: Patina Decor. I get lost and somehow convince myself I need the most ridiculous winter hat in the dead of summer, or a dining room set for an apartment too small to even house it!

Field Trip: In Vegas, I’m up at 5 and in an Uber by 5:15 on my way to Red Rock Canyon. Being a New Yorker, I can’t resist starting my mornings outdoors in one of the most gorgeous parks just minutes away from work—and I’ve got to get ahead of the loads of cookies, cakes and pies I’ll inevitably consume in the kitchen.

Date Night: On the strip, Carbone in Aria will crush you with clever and fun old-school, new-school Italian food. For Vegas/Italian feels through a totally different lens, try Battista’s Hole in the Wall.

Don’t miss: The Neon Museum. It’s the best place to explore. I love checking out all the fonts and signs from Vegas past and present, and it reminds me of the pink neon signs hanging over the entrance of every Milk Bar location.

Hidden Gem: I love being a cheesy tourist, so Vegas Indoor Skydiving and also the roller coaster at New York New York are personal favorites.

Main image credit: Melanie Dunea