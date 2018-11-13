Step Inside Atlantic City’s Savor Borgata

View the gallery

This past weekend, Atlantic City residences and tri-state area foodies gathered at Savor Borgata Weekend for a premier culinary experience. Guests rubbed elbows with renowned chefs and restaurateurs such as Bobby Flay (Bobby Flay Steak), Wolfgang Puck (Wolfgang Puck American Grille), Michael Schulson (Izakaya by Michael Schulson), Michael Symon (Angeline), Greg and Marc Sherry (Old Homestead Steak House) and Geoffrey Zakarian (The Water Club at Borgata). The weekend was filled with opportunities to experience moments from each of those acclaimed Borgata restaurants while getting to know the chefs behind the menus.

Savor Borgata attendees were able to participate in seminars and demonstrations curated by each chef. Geoffrey Zakarian hosted an intimate three-course dinner paired with Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot and Ruinart champagnes, all of which excited guests’s tastebuds the whole night. Zakarian made it a point to visit everyone’s tables to create an intimate atmosphere, enhanced by his charismatic nature that translates into his flavorful dishes.

Bobby Flay spent the afternoon in the kitchen, whipping up a three-course lunch for guests consisting of a Seared Yellowtail Salad, Duck Ragu and a Caramelized Fig and Toasted Hazelnut Tiramisu with Apple Cider and Amaretto Mascarpone Cream. Each indulgence included a Paul Hobbs wine pairing and concluded with a Q&A with Flay, who spoke passionately about his love for pizza and burgers, expressing just how normal his cravings can be.

For the main event, guests attended The Ultimate Food Experience, enjoying live music and a variety of eats that celebrate Borgata’s diverse culinary offerings. There was no escaping a food baby that day as at every turn, more delectable samples were waiting to be devoured. I’m not sure you can call them samples though, when guests were rushing to go back for seconds (and thirds). While walking around to sample bites from a roster of star-studded chefs in a carnival-like fashion, it’s only fitting that fortune tellers and artists drawing caricatures for attendees lined the room as well, adding to the entertainment and excitement of the weekend.

Click through the gallery above to discover the foodie haven that was Savor Borgata this weekend.

Main photo: Courtesy of Bill Barnes