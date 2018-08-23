Spicing Things Up With Ruinart

Sometimes it feels as though rosé was invented by millennials at a chic rooftop bar, but in actuality, the first rosé was introduced by champagne’s oldest house Ruinart in 1764 and was simply named, Ruinart Rosé. Now, Ruinart winemaker Frédéric Panaïotis and renowned spice expert Lior Lev Sercarz of La Boîte in New York City have collaborated to give the legacy of Ruinart and its inaugural rosé a worthy companion. The aforementioned connoisseurs of their respectful crafts have created “1764,” a spice inspired by and for the tasty pink drink.

As described by Panaïotis, the rosé is versatile and crisp with subtle flavors of strawberry followed by pomegranate and a gentle effervescence. The paired spice, delicately crafted to match the notes found in the rosé, is even more versatile. “This spice is good for anything: breakfast, dinner, hot, cold, braised, boiled, cooked, raw, anything,” Lev Sercarz playfully says. Not everyone enjoys their spiced eggs with rosé, but if you choose to, know that this pairing will elevate the dish and complement the flavors beautifully.

With only 100 boxed sets available, owners of the Ruinart “1764” set can exclusively enjoy a custom designed collector’s wooden box, signed by both Panaïotis and Lev Sercarz, a bottle of Ruinart Rosé, the signature spice blend, a wooden serving spoon and a recipe card with Panaïotis and Lev Sercarz’s favorite pairings. This set (perfect for holiday gifts), is available now on Clos19.com, Moët Hennessy’s online marketplace for $99.99.

See below for Lev Sercarz’s savory lamb recipe, found inside the Ruinart 1764 set.

Preparation: Combine 1 tablespoon of Ruinart “1764” with 1/3 cup of honey and use to glaze a roasted duck breast. Toss orange segments with a few pinches of Ruinart 1764 and serve with chilled lobster. Sprinkle shredded carrots and apples with a few pinches of Ruinart 1764, add a bit of olive oil and lemon juice. Serve with a roasted pork chop seasoned with additional 1764 spice.