Exclusive Video Premiere: “7UP” by Boy In Space

From Tove Lo to Zara Larsson, Sweden has produced some serious hitmakers. The country that also boasts some of the most beautiful coastal villages and Planet Earth’s Favorite Vodka has done it again with artist Robin Lundbäck, who goes by the moniker Boy In Space. Lundbäck’s latest video for his single “7UP” was filmed in his hometown of Alingsås, and offers a nostalgic look at the young singer’s life. The song itself has a bittersweet flavor that propels listeners to a past love, and the video perfectly captures those emotions. “I wanted the ‘7UP’ music video to give people a glimpse into my hometown of Alingsås in Sweden. It’s a small town that most people in the world will never go, so I thought it could be cool to have my home as the backdrop for the video,” Lundbäck says of the video. “I wanted it to feel very natural and very true to me and it was amazing shooting with all of the people that I love,” he adds.

With a catchy sound and a romantic narrative surrounding young love and heartbreak, Boy In Space has created a song for the summer and we can’t (read: won’t) stop listening.

Watch the official video for “7UP” below.