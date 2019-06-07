Sound Bite: King Princess, Kiiara, and Boy In Space

It can be slightly overwhelming navigating the number of new songs released on a daily basis. From collaborations to singles to complete albums, there is by no means any shortage of ear candy to savor. It is kind of a no brainer when artists we love release a new track; we’re going to listen. But, deciphering whether or not a new artist is going to join the ranks of our top artists can be challenging. How do you choose who to listen to? There are only so many hours in a day!

This week’s Sound Bite features new songs from legendary rockers Pixies, fresh faced artists like Rozes and Kiiara, as well as newcomer Boy In Space. One of our standouts is festival sweetheart King Princess (who recently killed it at Governors Ball) and is gearing up to release her debut album. So, we’ve basically tried to include a few familiar faces along with a few artists you’re going to want to keep an eye on.

See below for our top five new songs released this week.

1. “7UP” by Boy In Space

Since getting his start in a boy band, Robin Lundbäck, aka Boy In Space, has taken his glittery talents solo to create some truly unique music. His latest single propels the young singer down a pop avenue while boasting surprisingly poignant lyrics. The raw emotion coupled with a bright and catchy sound are ideal for summer listening.

2. “Cheap Queen” by King Princess

With lyrical bangers like “1950” and “Pussy Is God,” Brooklyn born King Princess has garnered a loyal fanbase of listeners eager for an honest voice in pop music. Her queer identity does not define her music but simply enhances the strength of her inclusive message. “Cheap Queen” is the first single off the artist’s upcoming debut album.

3. “Open My Mouth” by Kiiara

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter made a splash in 2017 when she collaborated on Linkin Park’s single “Heavy.” Since then she’s worked with the likes of A R I Z O N A, Cheat Codes, Steve Aoki, and many other artists. Kiiara’s latest single showcases the singer’s powerful vocals and bold point of view.

4. “Call Me” by Rozes

The singer-songwriter first gained recognition for collaborating on The Chainsmokers’ song “Roses,” is back with another empowering track. “Call Me” is an anthemic song highlighting the importance of focusing on your mental health and taking care of yourself. The song is strategically out after Mental Health Awareness Month in order to signify how mental health should be a discussion all the time, not just for one month out of the year.

5. “On Graveyard Hill” by Pixies

Known for being slightly dark and twisted, the iconic rockers Pixies have offered a boundary-pushing lead single off their upcoming eighth studio album, Beneath The Eyrie. “On Graveyard Hill” has a defiant sound that is captured through an accompanying animated visual. The band’s album is due out on September 13 and according to a press release, will feature “tales of witches, Daniel Boone, misfits and other characters.”