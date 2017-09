In an exclusive interview with DuJour, Dennis Rodman opens up about his most recent trip to North Korea–one that has left onlookers confused and with many questions.

Rodman speaks about visiting the closed-off country, the people he encountered there and his conversations with Kim Jong-un, the “hated” dictator, for reasons which include the human rights violations which were publicly condemned by the UN General Assembly under the leadership of Kim Jong-il, and which continue on today.