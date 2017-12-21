The French Room, the Adolphus Hotel’s venerable restaurant, reclaims its spot as a crown jewel of Dallas dining. Shuttered in June 2016 for an extensive facelift, the elegant space glows with creamy Venetian plaster, gold leaf accents, twin Murano glass chandeliers and a green marble floor. Taste three, seven or 15 courses by Daniel Boulud veteran Michael Ehlert, who modeled the cuisine after foundational French chef Auguste Escoffier. It’s all part of a massive renovation of the 1912 Beaux Arts building on Commerce Street, a block from Neiman Marcus.