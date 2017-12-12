DuJour Navigation

Snowmass Hits Fifty

There will be a season full of festivities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Snowmass Ski Area

Written by Editors of DuJour

This winter, Snowmass Ski Area will commemorate its 50th anniversary with a season’s worth of festivities. Celebrations include 1967-style pricing for lift tickets at $6.50 on Friday, Dec. 15, followed by an activity-packed weekend complete with a retro party at Elk Camp restaurant, fireworks, the return of Banana Days and an on-mountain celebration at Spider Sabich Picnic Area. The celebration continues throughout the season with new gold signs to mark original ski trails, monthly firework displays over Fanny Hill and a new mural in Base Village commemorating the history of Snowmass.

