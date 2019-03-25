Experience Wine Country Glam

Set among 100-year-old heritage olive trees and dotted with massive crystal chandeliers, newcomer RH Yountville is comprised of a five-building campus designed by James Gillam of Backen & Gillam Architects (of Solage Calistoga and Meadowood Napa Valley). The compound features two boutique design galleries, an outdoor wine and barista bar, and a two-story wine vault with a 24-foot-high cedar ceiling at Ma(i)sonry Building that’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places. At the on-site restaurant, headed up by restaurateur Brendan Sodikoff, founder, CEO, and creative director of Hogsalt Hospitality, menu selections include burrata with roasted tomato salad, aged sherry, and toasted garlic bread; the RH burger; and a truffled grilled cheese on rustic sourdough.